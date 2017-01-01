East Forsyth renovations

Members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education toured Philo Middle and East Forsyth High schools on Friday morning to look at renovation needs at both schools in the face of rising construction costs that could impact the district’s 2016 bond funding to the tune of more than $60 million.

