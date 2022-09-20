East Forsyth High funding

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education is set to consider whether or not to postpone improvements at East Forsyth High School that were approved during the 2016 bond initiative, and one school board member wants to make sure the Kernersville community is heard on the matter.

In the next week, there will be two meetings about the proposed changes, which would see work at East delayed indefinitely in favor of completely rebuilding Philo-Hill Middle School rather than the renovations that were originally approved by voters.

The first meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., and will be an in-person, drop-in style, community meeting about the proposed changes. The meeting will be inside the auditorium of the WS/FCS Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem. For more, see the Tuesday, September 20, 2022 edition.