Easing of mandates

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced that if COVID-19 trends stabilize across the state, he will consider lifting mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

In making the announcement, Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen laid out a timeline for lifting current pandemic restrictions. Cooper is expected to issue an executive order this week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

According to Cooper, vaccinations are key to the easing of restrictions. For more, see the Tuesday, April 27, 2021 edition.