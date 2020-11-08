Earnhardt

Jack Vernon Earnhardt passed away on November 8, 2020. He was a long time resident of Winston-Salem. He was born in Misenheimer, NC on August 23, 1930. After graduating from high school there he attended Allentown Bible College in Allentown, Pennsylvania where he met Elizabeth Dymond, his bride of 68 years.

Jack joined the US Air Force in 1951. He served 21 years and was a Master Sergeant when he retired. He specialized in communication equipment maintenance, a skill that often required him to be away from his family. He had tours of remote duty in Saudi Arabia, Labrador, Canada and U-Tapao, Thailand. He was able to have his family with him while assigned to duty in Hawaii and the Philippines.

After retiring from the Air Force, Jack and his family returned to North Carolina where he began his second career with BellSouth telephone, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Winston-Salem.

Jack is survived by his wife Elizabeth who resides in Kernersville, his daughter Priscilla Robbins (Dennis) of Kerrville, Texas, his son Stephen Earnhardt (Betsy) of Winston-Salem and his daughter Lynette Chamelin (Don) of Kernersville and one brother Alvin Earnhardt of Misenheimer, NC. Additionally, Jack and Elizabeth have four grandchildren, Mandi Everett, Maria Jacobs (Aaron), Jacob Chamelin, Luke Chamelin and three great grandchildren, Hannah Jacobs, Kara Jacobs and Conor Everett.

A funeral service was held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 10 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Norris officiating. Entombment followed at the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with military honors. The family received friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the Earnhardt family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.