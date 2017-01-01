DWI charge

A local man has been charged with driving while impaired and felony assault on an officer following a police pursuit and collision on South Main Street that occurred Tuesday evening, Aug. 3.

According to officials with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Lake Drive at around 4 p.m. Not long after, a KPD officer reported spotting the suspect vehicle in the South Main Street area and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police said instead of stopping, the driver fled and at some point during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with a KPD police cruiser as law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle on South Main Street near Kernersville Moravian Church.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has since been identified as Dakota Storm Morgan, 21, whose last known address was 350 Linville Springs Road.

Morgan has been charged with driving while impaired, felony assault on an officer, assault on an officer/state employee, speeding to elude arrest, open container and malicious conduct by a prisoner. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond. Morgan has a court date scheduled for Aug. 6.