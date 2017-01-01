Drug bust

A joint drug investigation has led to the seizure of more than $1.5 million in meth and heroin and resulted in the arrest of a Kernersville man.

According to officials with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF), a unit comprised of officers from the Kernersville Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department, arrested Florencia Hernandez Aguirre, 23, of 478 Raven Ridge Drive, on May 20. Aguirre was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin; two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II Controlled substances; and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.

At the time of his arrest, Aguirre appeared before a magistrate and received a $500,000 secured bond. He remains detained at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

FCDTF detectives seized 1.77 pounds of heroin with a street value of approximately $200,712.00; 12.39 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $1,405,000.00; drug paraphernalia; and $1,350 in U.S. currency.

According to a FCDTF media release, the operation also involved Homeland Security Investigations, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Davie County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department, and Thomasville Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.