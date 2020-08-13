Drowning victim located

Crews recovered the body of a Kernersville man missing in Belews Lake on Tuesday, bringing a close to a four-day search that began Saturday evening.

According to Stokes County Emergency Management (SCEM), the victim has been identified as Silas Ross, Sr., 32. Ross was located at approximately 4:45 p.m. by teams utilizing sonar, a remote operated underwater vehicle and a K-9, SCEM officials said. For more, see the Thursday, August 13, 2020 edition.