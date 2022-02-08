Drones

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has acquired a new unmanned drone aircraft system which officials believe will be an added investment in community safety, officials said last week.

The aircraft, described as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone, is the same type of drone the Lewisville Fire Department operates and which was deployed during a recent search for five juveniles who went missing while paddle boarding on Belews Lake last month.

