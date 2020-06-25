Drive-through COVID testing

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will hold a drive-through COVID-19 testing event at Kernersville’s Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The drive-through testing event will take from 12 to 3 p.m. Town Hall is located at 134 East Mountain Street.

The health department will be set up in the two parking lots in front of the Farmers Market

