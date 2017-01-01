Downtown parking

A Town of Kernersville proposal to use $250,000 in economic development grant funding to develop a pair of empty lots into new public parking spaces in downtown has been approved by the state.

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved submitting the project to the state for consideration last month, and Town Manager Curtis Swisher told Board members during Wednesday night’s meeting that the grant application had been accepted.

