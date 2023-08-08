Downtown Events

The Downtown Kernersville Classic Car Cruise-in and Sidewalk Saturday, hosted by the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held this Saturday, August 12. Sidewalk Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in, which is sponsored by Parks Buick GMC Kernersville, Lawrence & Etta Lea Pope Foundation, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and Choice Tire & Automotive, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic. For more, see the Tuesday, August 8, 2023 edition.