Downtown events

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting two special events for Kernersville residents and the surrounding communities a special day to shop local for great deals during Kernersville’s annual Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 27, both in downtown Kernersville.

This year’s Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on November 27, with a main focus of shopping local and supporting small businesses. While the event will end at 2 p.m., businesses will remain open longer.

While in downtown, bring your children to visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Kernersville Museum.

Kelly Hargett, executive director of the Kernersville Museum, said they will have hot cocoa and Santa’s mailbox on site, so children can write and send letters to Santa during their visit. For more information about Small Business Saturday, call the Chamber at 336-993-4521 or check out the Chamber Facebook Page under Events. For more information about the Kernersville Museum, visit www.kernersvillemusuem.org. For more, see the Tuesday, November 23, 2021 edition.