Donohoe pleads not guilty

A Kernersville man accused of helping plot and then participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges against him following his arraignment in federal court this past Tuesday.

Charles J. Donohoe, 34, along with several co-defendants, appeared via video before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly, with Donohoe pleading not guilty to the charges against him, including one count each of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting; and two counts each of destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 26 & 27, 2022 edition.