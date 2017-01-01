Donohoe pleads guilty

A Kernersville man has pleaded guilty to his part in the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol last year.

Charles J. Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to one felony count each of obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during a special plea agreement hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly in Washington, D.C. on Friday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation.

