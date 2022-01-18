Donathan

Cecelia Goins Donathan, 71, of Kernersville, NC, is flying free with the hummingbirds having passed following a battle with illness on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Cecelia was born to James Donis and Mary Vivian Goins in Westfield, NC on May 1, 1950. She graduated in 1968 from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC. Cecelia was a long-time member of Colfax Baptist Church. For many years, Cecelia served the students of Piney Grove Elementary School as a cafeteria worker.

Cecelia was a compassionate woman with a tender voice who had a way of making you feel at home even if you’d just met her. She enjoyed spending time with a good book in the mountains and feeling the breeze through winding roads on the back of a Goldwing. Cecelia had an incredible sense of humor. She will be fondly remembered for her impersonation of the laugh of Woody the Woodpecker, her homemade, fried apple pies, and her adoration of hummingbirds.

Cecelia was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Cecelia is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Billy Ray Donathan, Sr.; her children, Tonia Farmer and husband, Barry, Billy Donathan, Jr. and wife Catherine, and Devin Donathan; her grandchildren, Ashley Taylor, Brayden Farmer, Skyler Donathan, Billy “Tripp” Donathan, Haley Donathan, Marissa Schenker and husband, Brycen, and Kamryn Rymer and husband, Aaron; her great grandchildren, Taylyn Whitney, Landon Whitney, and Bella Schenker; and a special sister, Vernice Meadows. She will be loved and missed by her surviving immediate family as well as her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cecelia’s honor to the Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

