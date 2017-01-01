The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved redevelopment of the former Southern Community Bank & Trust property on South Main Street for construction of a new Discount Tire store earlier this month.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 19 & 20, 2022 edition.
Discount Tire Store
