Director retiring

After serving 17 years as the director of Fountain of Life Lutheran Church Preschool, Debbie Travis is ready to retire and see what God has in store for her next.

Shannon Valentine, who has been with the preschool for seven years, will be taking over as the interim director.

While this is Travis’ 17th year as the director, she has been at the preschool for 20 years.

“This was my home church and when we moved back here (from Atlanta and then Minnesota), one of the teachers needed an assistant for a while,” she said. “I was asked to come substitute for a while and then over the summer, the director asked if I wanted to be a teacher.”

