Robert “Bob” Joseph Dickey, 88, of Kernersville, NC passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

He was born in Fairfield, Illinois to Harry and Pearl Dickey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Doris Burnworth. Bob is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joan Dickey; step-daughter, Traci Baker (Greg); grandchildren, Bethany Moore (Joe), Stephen Baker (Stephanie); and great grandchildren, Liam and Miles Moore.

Bob was a graduate of Coldwater High School and Ferris State University and served in the U.S. Army. Bob loved volunteering in his community, doing so at Baptist Hospital, The Shepherd’s Center, and Meals on Wheels. He also loved visiting with shut-ins and at local nursing homes.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at Union Cross Moravian Church at 2:00PM Sunday, March 28, 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem or Union Cross Moravian Church.

