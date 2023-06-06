Dickey

Joan “Jo” Gardner Dickey, 88, passed away at her home on June 6, 2023 after a brief battle with CHF. She was born January 22, 1935 to George and Ruth Gardner.

She was the youngest of seven children: Margaret Charles, Jack Gardner, Lahmen Gardner, Ruth Lawson, Eloise Speaks, and John “JD” Gardner, all who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husbands, Rev. Terry Jones, Fred Hicks, and Robert “Bob” Dickey.

She is survived by her daughter, Traci Baker (Greg); her grandchildren, Bethany Moore (Joe), Stephen Baker (Stephanie); and her great grandchildren, Liam, Miles and Colton Moore and Hazel Baker.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a lifelong Moravian and a faithful Christian. She loved her church and her church family at Union Cross Moravian. She was a retired teaching assistant from WSFCS, where she taught for 20 years. She volunteered at the Shepherd’s Center and Meals on Wheels.

A special thank you to her caretakers Elaine Wall, Beverlon Green, Bianca Rice, Christy Mata, Shelia Small and Racel Fischer who became like family during the past six months.

Thank you also to Trellis of Winston-Salem. Even in death she wanted to continue to help others and was a whole body donor to WF Baptist School of Medicine.

A memorial service will be held on July 9, 2023 at 2:30PM at Union Cross Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Cross Moravian Church or Trellis of Winston-Salem. Pierce-Jefferson is assisting the family.