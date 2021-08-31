Detention appeal

The attorneys for a Kernersville man accused of conspiracy in connection to the riot in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 continue to lobby for his pre-trial release, this time with additional filings related to his detention appeal.

Federal Public Defender Louis C. Allen, III and Lisa S. Costner, a local attorney and assistant federal public defender, both of whom are representing Charles J. Donohoe, filed an interlocutory appeal on Monday, Aug. 23 from the district court’s order detaining Donohoe pending the outcome of his case.

For more, see the Tuesday, August 31, 2021 edition.