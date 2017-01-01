Deadly crash

A Davidson County man was found dead after crashing his vehicle into Salem Lake shortly after midnight Tuesday.

According to a Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) public records release, officers responded to the 200 block of Linville Road at approximately 12:03 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle submerged in Salem Lake.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a 2003 Cadillac was travelling south on Linville Road and for unknown reasons at this time ran off the east side of the roadway and into Salem Lake.

After the vehicle was removed from the lake, police reported finding a deceased male subject inside. The subject has since been identified as William Gordon, 38, of Lexington. Next of kin has been notified, police said.

The 200 block of Linville Road was closed for approximately five-and-a-half hours.