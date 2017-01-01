Days for Girls International

Meagan Hayes, a traveling nurse from Kernersville, is raising funds through GoFundMe to help girls in Nepal and around the world as she embarks on a hike through the Himalayans to reach Everest Base Camp.

Hayes explained that she first began hiking two years ago with her mom’s two good friends, Hope and Christina.

“I have done Salkantay Trail and W Trek in Patagonia and the Inca Trail in Peru. This will be my third summer,” she said.

Each time they do a hike, Hayes said they look up different organizations to support. This time, as they were planning their trip, Hayes came across Days for Girls (DfG). She said that while this organization supports countries all over the world, what stood out to her was their support for young women in Nepal.

According to their website, the mission of Days for Girls International is to increase access to menstrual supplies, shatter stigma through education, elevate menstrual health, and advocate for global policy change. To date, Days for Girls has reached more than 2.1 million women and girls in 144 countries on six continents.

“In Nepal, getting your period means ‘impurity.’ When a female begins her cycle, in some western parts of Nepal, she is subjected to stay in a shed for the entirety of her period. This practice is known as ‘chhaupadi.’ While being secluded, this means that young females are missing out on attending school, they are exposed to an abundance of health consequences, and sometimes left in dangerous conditions,” Hayes shared. “By donating to this organization, you are contributing to the creation and distribution of DfG kits and, of course, the education needed for them. These kits include a waterproof shield, two absorbent liners, underwear, a carry pouch, care and use guide, and soap and washcloths for sanitation. These kits cost roughly $5 US Dollars per individual to make and last them for up to several years. These tools give young women the chance to be a part of society and break stigma.”

Since Hayes and her friends are hiking in Nepal, she said they chose this organization to give back to.

“Since we are going in that direction, we chose to support them and give back,” she said.

Hayes said one thing that stood out to her about the organization were the cultural indifferences.

“Having your menstrual cycle is common here and part of your day-to-day life, but some of the old religious views and cultures look on it as an impurity,” she said. “As I started doing more research on why and how women are treated when they get their menstruation, I learned that they aren’t given the proper education and tools to take care of themselves in these more underdeveloped areas.”

Hayes explained that just $5 can support one girl.

“It’s cool to see how one small donation can impact one girl’s life for years,” she said. “And some of the other proceeds they give to the villages who are able to use the money to make more (supplies).”

For previous hikes, Hayes said they planned their adventures through WHOA (Women High on Adventure).

According to their website, WHOA is an inclusive, diverse and accepting company open to all. They are dedicated to creating sustainable travel experiences and protecting the places they love to explore.

“This organization is meant to empower women, no matter their age or background. The purpose is to just get out there and kick some butt on the trail,” she said.

This time, Hayes said they are using Embark Exploration Co. Their entire trip has been planned for them and they have already been introduced to their Sherpa.

“We will be starting in Katmandu and then we will start our eight-day trek to Everest Base Camp,” she said, noting that they will be hiking for a total of 14 days.

Hayes explained that upon meeting their Sherpa, she took her through the village she grew up in.

“Our Sherpa took us to the village that she grew up in. Her family cooked us a magnificent meal on the water there and talked about the different things they are doing to educate their children,” she said, adding that with the money they get from the trekking business, they are able to build their first library for the village. “Throughout this whole trek, we will be staying in small cities when we are camping and acclimating to the altitude, which will be the hardest part.”

During their hike, Hayes said there will be some days that they will stay in tea huts owned by the villagers, and sleeping on pallets in their sleeping bags in order to acclimate to the altitude as they must hike up to 17,598 ft elevation.

Hayes noted that they leave for their trip on April 17.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the different cities and villages, visiting their shops, eating their food and having conversations with them about how they live day-to-day and how they get their resources,” she said.

Hayes said prior to her hike three years ago in Peru, she had never really done any hiking.

“Before that, I had never hiked a day in my life. Then, I summited a major trail,” she said. “I know people have different lifestyles and hobbies, but I want people to go out of their comfort zones and believe they can do things they think are impossible. When you get that sense of accomplishment to do things that you didn’t think you could do, it changes your mindset.”

Following this summer’s hike to Everest Base Camp, Hayes has her sights set on hiking Mount Kilimanjaro as her next adventure.

For more information about Days for Girls International, visit www.daysforgirls.org. To make a donation in honor of Hayes’ hike, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/everest-base-camp-for-dfg. All funds raised through the GoFundMe will be given to Days for Girls International.