Days for Girls International

Meagan Hayes, a traveling nurse from Kernersville, is raising funds through GoFundMe to help girls in Nepal and around the world as she embarks on a hike through the Himalayans to reach Everest Base Camp. The organization she has chosed to support for this trip is Days for Girls International. According to their website, the mission of Days for Girls International is to increase access to menstrual supplies, shatter stigma through education, elevate menstrual health, and advocate for global policy change. To date, Days for Girls has reached more than 2.1 million women and girls in 144 countries on six continents.

