Gary Thomas Davis, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on October 13, 2020.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 12:45PM Saturday prior to the service. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Saturday October 17, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

Gary was born in Forsyth County on May 13, 1942 to the late Reuben Thomas Davis and Irene Shore Atkins. He attended Kernersville High School (‘62) and served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Independence, U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, and in the VA-75 Attack Squadron.

Gary owned and operated Davis Saddle Shop in Kernersville, NC before serving and retiring with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department. Gary enjoyed riding horses, making handmade leather goods, spending time at the beach and collecting coins. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Davis; and sisters, Patricia Davis, and Rebecca Flynt.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Dorothy Davis; daughter, Toni (Brandon) Ray; son, Gary Thomas (Tina) Davis II, step-daughters, Ann (Mark) Holt and Carol (Frank) Girard; eight grand-children; four brothers, Jack, Wayne, Reuben “Pug” Thomas, Jr., and Albert Davis; and sister, Sylvia Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 N. Main Street, Kernersville NC 27284