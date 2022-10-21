Davis

Kernersville – Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Ann Robertson Davis, 81, stepped from this world of pain and suffering to a heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior forevermore on Friday, October 21, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side. She was born April 20, 1941, in Ridgeway, VA to Willie W. Robertson and Bernice R. Robertson. Dorothy graduated from Madison High School in 1959 and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, especially to the NC coast, cooking, singing, and spending time at local restaurants with friends & neighbors. Above all, her greatest passion was her family.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Gary Davis, mother, and father, 5 brothers, Walter Robertson, Tom Robertson, Billy Robertson, Ed Robertson, Vance Robertson and 3 sisters Nellie Robertson, Mattie Robertson Tilley, Mary Ruth Robertson McLaurin, and sister-in-law Hazel Robertson.

She is survived by her four children, Ann Holt (Mark), Carol Girard (Frank), stepdaughter: Toni Ray (Brandon), step-son: Gary Davis II (Tina), eight grandchildren: Molly Girard, Ryan Girard (Sara), Kennadi Cline (Wesley), Matt Davis, Garrett Davis, Sami Ray, Peyton Ray, Lauren Davis, four sisters: Betty Manual (Buster), Shirley Pulliam, Linda Kallam (Jimmy), Susan Tilley (Jerry), her brother, Lynn Robertson (Linda) two sisters-in-law, Jaynette Robertson & Olva Jean Robertson.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held 2:00 PM Friday, October 29, 2022, at Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Leo Record Fellowship Class Rm 101 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 North Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com