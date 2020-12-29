Davis

Mr. Gurney Edward Davis Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1948 in Camden, New Jersey to Gurney Edward and Mildred Davis, Sr. He was a 32nd Degree Mason at Kernersville Masonic Lodge. Gurney was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patsy Davis; a daughter, Jaime Casstevens (Boy-friend, Tony); granddaughter, Hailey Casstevens; two brothers, Eddie Davis (wife, Cindy) and Brad Davis (wife, Susan); and special nieces and nephews.

Due to restrictions for public gatherings, a private graveside service for Gurney will be held. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

