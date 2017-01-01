David Lewis named bishop

The Colfax congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. David Lewis succeeds Charlie Collins, who served for five years. Lewis said in general, bishops in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve for about five years.

“I knew that serving in this role would be both a blessing for me and my family and provide an opportunity for spiritual growth,” he said.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 26 & 27, 2022 edition.