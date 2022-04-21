Cyber case

A court date for a cyberstalking complaint against Nathan Tabor, a former longtime Kernersville resident who served as chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, has been continued until June. Tabor’s new court date is June 13.

Tabor, 48, has received several continuances related to the single misdemeanor charge, lodged against him by Daniel Munro Hawtree, Jr., pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church, last summer. Kerwin Baptist Church is located at 4529 Old Hollow Road. For more, see the Thursday, April 21, 2022 edition.