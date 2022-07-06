Cummings

Kernersville – Thomas Francis Cummings V, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1960, in Massachusetts to Thomas F. Cummings, IV and Maralyn Poley. Tom was the owner and operator of Cummings Roofing and Hauling. He enjoyed fishing, watching Westerns and movies, NASCAR, and R.V. Camping. Tom was a fan of all music and could name almost any artist or band. He also loved sports; he was an avid Duke Blue Devils and Washington Redskins fan and he also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox. Tom loved wolves and was known for collecting many things related to them.

Preceding Tom in death are his wife, Debbie Cummings; his mother, Maralyn Poley Disher; and his brother, Teddy Cummings. He is survived by his daughter, Candice Collie (David); son, Thomas Cummings VI; his father, Thomas F. Cummings, IV; his significant other of over 20 years, Diane M. Laudy; six grandchildren, Autumn (Hassel), Zachery (Karen), Tyler (Katelyn), Hailey, Thomas, and Ian; three great grandchildren, Chloe, Tyler, and Grayson; four sisters, Karen, Brenda (Marc), Cindy, and Robin (Richard); special nieces and a nephew; and numerous friends and customers.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, an organization close to Tom, whose father is currently living with this disease and having lost his brother to it as well. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.