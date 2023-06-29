Crutchfield

Kernersville- Mr. Richard Allen Crutchfield, 78, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1945, to the late Dace Crutchfield and Mary Louise Musten.

Richard was one of three sons of the founders of Musten & Crutchfield Grocery in Kernersville. He valued education and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Business Administration; Master’s Degree in Foreign Language and taught Spanish on the college level.

He loved traveling to the western states and overseas and had a passion for hiking in the Rocky Mountains.

Richard had a love of a wide variety of music and particularly loved performing karaoke showcasing Elvis Pressley songs.

He served in the United States Navy with an Honorable Discharge and most enjoyed his participation in the Naval Blue Jacket Choir.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, his brother; Robert “Bob” Crutchfield and granddaughter, Holly Tilley.

Left to cherish his memory are: his loving wife, Bonnie Coltrane Crutchfield; brother, Everett Crutchfield; step-daughters: Jean Clodfelter and Mary Price (Joel); and grandchildren: Christopher Tilley, Ashlie Tilley, Jake Price and Jesse Price; two great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville with the Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Prior to the graveside service, the family will receive friends from 12:45 – 1:45 at Hayworth- Miller Kernersville Chapel.