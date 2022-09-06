Cruise-in & Sidewalk Sale

Downtown Kernersville’s Classic Car Cruise-in and Sidewalk Saturday, hosted by the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Sidewalk Saturday, which will also include Shopping for Education, will be held from 10 a.m. until businesses close on Saturday, and the Downtown Cruise-in held from 4 to 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic. For more, see the Tuesday, September 6, 2022 edition.