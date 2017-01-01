Cruise-in & Sidewalk Sale

Downtown Kernersville’s Classic Car Cruise-in and Sidewalk Saturday, hosted by the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will kick off on June 12.

Sidewalk Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 5 & 6, 2021 edition.