William N. “Bill” Crook, 92, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021.

A native of Cary, NC, Bill was the husband of 38 years to Naomi Jones Crook and the son of Howard Pleasant Crook and Norma Beal Crook, both deceased. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville. Bill enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer, with numerous Hole-N-Ones over the years.

Survivors include his wife, Naomi of the home; son, Richard May and wife, Gayle of Kernersville, NC; daughter, Janet Beeson and husband, Dwight of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Daniel Beeson and wife, Ailene, Kathryn Hamm and husband, Dwayne, Phillip May and wife, Cheyenne, Christopher May and wife, Amber, and Rachel May; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Jane Coppedge and her son, Randy and wife, Carolyn, and George Crook and wife, Joyce and their daughter, Denise.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, Bob Crook.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Kernersville with Rev. Steve Roberson and Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday, September 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.