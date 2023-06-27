Crawford

Mrs. Patsy Larson Crawford, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 6, 1940, in Austin, Texas to Arthur Lorin and Margaret Denman Larson. Her love for children and animals, especially Chihuahuas, created a home full of love and laughter. Patsy was a member of First Baptist Church.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 63 years, Malcom Wayne Crawford; one son, Mitchell Crawford; and one grandson, Mason Hunter.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Cornatzer, Penny Bottoms and Shauna Hunter (Brad); two sons, Wayne Crawford (Tori), Brad Crawford; one daughter-in- law, Faye Crawford; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Patsy was lovingly called “Pig Sis” by her four younger brothers.

A funeral service for Patsy will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, July 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Rev. Van Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, in the mausoleum. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.