Public health officials reported 96 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and three additional deaths on Thursday and Friday, bringing Forsyth County’s death toll to 56.
According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, there have been 5,477 laboratory-confirmed cases in the county to date. For more, see the Thursday, August 13, 2020 edition.
COVID updates
