Covid numbers

COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continued on an upward trend, increasing 33 percent over the last 14 days, local public health officials reported Thursday.

During the same time, deaths decreased 25 percent, while the number of Forsyth County residents hospitalized locally dropped by five over last week’s numbers, said Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift during his weekly briefing with the media, noting that this week, there are 34 residents admitted to the two major hospital systems in the county with COVID-19.

