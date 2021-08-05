Covid cases increase

As a more contagious variant of COVID-19 fuels increases in cases across the nation, public health officials in Forsyth County continue to urge the unvaccinated to reconsider.

“We need the vast majority of the population to take the vaccine to slow this virus down,” said Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift during a briefing with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Swift on Tuesday, there have been 38,202 cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County since the first case was reported locally in March 2020. A total of 432 people have died from the virus across the county during the same time period.

