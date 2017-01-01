Covid cases dropping

There were 36 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Forsyth County on Thursday, split evenly between the county’s two major medical providers.

According to Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift, 18 of those patients were being treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and the other 18 at Novant Health hospitals in the county.

