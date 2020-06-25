COVID-19 update

Forsyth County has reported three more deaths and 246 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus since Wednesday’s count.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 110 cases of the virus and one death were reported on Thursday, followed by 136 new cases and two deaths on Friday.

The countywide death toll now stands at 125. There have been 9,682 laboratory-confirmed cases in the county

