Court hearing delayed

The attorney for a Kernersville man accused of helping plan the riot in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 filed a motion Friday, April 9 to continue a detention hearing originally scheduled for that same afternoon.

Charles J. Donohoe, 33, was arrested by FBI agents in Kernersville on March 17. Winston-Salem Attorney Lisa Costner filed the motion to continue the detention hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Donohoe’s behalf after being unable to locate where her client was being detained. Costner was appointed to represent Donohoe on April 6.

