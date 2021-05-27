Cossaart

Greensboro – Mrs. Glenna Ann Harroff Cossaart, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Heritage Greens Assisted Living Facility. She was born May 14, 1940 in Gregg County, Texas to the late George Pierce Harroff and Lula Margarette Post. Glenna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her favorite past times were scrapbooking, needlepoint, crocheting, and genealogy. Surviving are; her loving husband, Darrel Cossaart, two sons, Darren Cossaart (Kim), Anthony Hardman (Heidi), one daughter, Glenna Sherree Cossaart Wilson (Steve), nine grandchildren, Lauren, Austin, Kristen, Abigail, Chalen, Spencer, Catherine, Brenna, McKenna, and two brothers, Edward Harroff, and Miles Derushe. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Israel Mora officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.