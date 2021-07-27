Cooper visits Forsyth County

Governor Roy Cooper was in Forsyth County on Thursday, July 22 in an effort to encourage all North Carolinians to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Cooper used the vaccine clinic at the Forsyth County Department of Health as a backdrop for his message, visiting with local officials that included Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Plyer and Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift, who has helped lead the efforts in the county to get people vaccinated. For more, see the Tuesday, July 27, 2021 edition.