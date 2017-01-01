Controversy continues

Opinions and accusations regarding an incident earlier this month at Walkertown High School (WHS) continue to cause controversy.

The incident involved a fight with two female students at the school and how a student resource officer (SRO) broke up the fight. Small snippets of a video, none of which show what precipitated the incident, were released on social media and on WFMY News last week. The video shows the SRO seemingly throwing a student into a wall and then grabbing her by the hair and pulling her hands back. On April 18, there was a Forsyth County Sheriff Office (FCSO) incident/investigation report that a student at WHS had reported that other students were planning an altercation with the SRO.

At Tuesday’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education (BOE) meeting, the parents of one of the two students involved in the fight supported the SRO’s actions. Chandra Stewart told the WS/FCS BOE that had the SRO not intervened “we’d have a very different story to tell.” Chandra’s husband, Ronnie, stated that his daughter was targeted and did not want to fight. After the incident, Stewart’s daughter has now transferred to another school.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 29 & 30, 2023 edition.