Cone Health Healthy Weight & Wellness at Welden Village

Cone Health will be offering Kernersville residents, and particularly Welden Village residents, more options beginning this Monday, September 11, with the opening of Cone Health Healthy Weight & Wellness at Welden Village. It will be joined in the mixed-use neighborhood by Cone Health Primary Care at Welden Village in November.

The 12,000 square foot location supports Cone Health’s philosophy of bringing health and wellness to where people live. The pedestrian-friendly neighborhood is on 425 acres less than a mile from Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville, which is on NC Highway 66 South.

