Cone Health expanding services

Cone Health has announced plans to construct a 12,000 sq. ft. medical facility in the Welden Village community in Kernersville, initially offering primary care with lab services, as well as weight management and wellness components.

Welden Village is located across Hwy. 66 South from Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville, and while Cone Health officials wondered about the closeness in proximity, tailoring services to a community such as Welden Village supported Cone Health’s “philosophy of bringing health and wellness to where people live,” they said.

