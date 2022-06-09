Condemnation on hold

A proposal to condemn the old Dudley Products hotel building on East Mountain Street will have to wait for another day after the current property owner of the site asked to meet with Town officials about matter.

The Board of Aldermen had been scheduled to make a decision Tuesday night on whether or not to issue an order of condemnation to demolish the building, with Town officials detailing during last week’s briefing how dilapidated the property had become in recent years.

For more, see the Thursday, June 9, 2022.