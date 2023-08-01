Community picnic

Main Street United Methodist Church is hosting their second annual community picnic at Triad Park Shelter One from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

“Anybody is welcome to come – friends of members, people from our community, people who just want to know a little bit more about Main Street,” said Director of Children’s Ministries and Member Care Committee member Victoria Smathers. “It’s just an awesome way for us to get all together in one place in a relaxed situation where we can just have fun and fellowship, and there’s no pressure and it’s just kind of easy going.”

