Commissioner race

Although not on the Kernersville ballot, Forsyth County commissioner candidate Fleming El-Amin lost his bid for re-election in District A during Tuesday’s Democratic primary. With only the top two candidates moving on to the November election, El-Amin came in third to fellow incumbent Tonya McDaniel and challenger Shai Woodbury. Woodbury is a current member and past chair of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

However, because of the slim 78-vote margin between El-Amin and Woodbury, last minute mail-in ballots could conceivably change the final official vote tally. For more, see the Thursday, May 19, 2022 edition.