Betty M. Comer, 84, went home to be with her Lord September 6, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 12:30PM Thursday September 10, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. There will be a “walk through” time of visiting with fami-ly and friends Thursday from 11:00AM until Noon at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

Betty was the daughter of the late Ruby Knowles and Jesse E. Morris. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Campbell. She worked in the accounting department of Ross Chemical Company, and WSB Radio & TV. She was in charge of the payroll division of the State of Georgia Supreme Court for a number of years. She was a graduate of Georgia State University where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in History. She was retired from Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Betty was a longtime member of Kernersville First Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday School Teacher, and also on the church Food committee.

Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, William A. “Bill” Comer of the home; sons, Richard M. Watson of Atlanta, GA, James M. Watson and Shell of Fairburn, GA, and Daniel M. Watson of Phoenix, AZ; step-daughters, Donna Park and Barry of Stockbridge, GA, and Jeannie Moore and Jay of Sandy Ridge, NC; stepson, William A. Comer, Jr. and Donna of Belews Creek, NC; ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Trellis Support Care/Stokes Chapter, or Crisis Control of Kernersville.

“The family expresses their sincere appreciation for all of the love and care extended by the staff of both Trellis Support and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living.”