Coffee with a Cop

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8-10 a.m. at Local Roots Coffee Shop.

“Coffee with a Cop brings officers and community members together, in a casual atmosphere, to discuss relevant concerns going on in Kernersville,” said KPD Sgt. Nicole Smith.

